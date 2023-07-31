Drive Ohio Designates Interstate as Testing Ground for Autonomous Vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That stretch of Interstate 70 between Columbus and Indianapolis has been designated as a testing ground for self-driving tractor trailer rigs.

In cooperation with Indiana’s transportation department, Drive Ohio will be putting automated big rigs with drivers still aboard.

They’ll be behind trucks driven by professionals in a process called platooning.

The testing is set to begin within the year.

Drive Ohio is a division of ODOT.

Automated travel and commuting may be the way of the future.

But there certainly is a long way to go.