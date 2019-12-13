Drive Though the Wingfood Lake Blimp Hanger This Weekend
Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 9th Annual Toys for Tots Events
Goodyear’s Eddie Ogden was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to share how area listeners can catch an up close look at the latest blimp.
The Goodyear Blimps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will conduct their ninth joint maneuver in December benefiting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Public toy collection events will be hosted at the company’s airship base here in Canton.
On Dec. 13, 14, and 15, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar and get an up-close and personal view of the blimp and drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. All events are free and open to the public. New toys in the original packaging or cash donations are encouraged to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, but not required.
“We are pleased to provide this annual opportunity for visitors to get unique access to the Goodyear Blimp,” said Laura Duda, senior vice president, global communications. “Leveraging the blimps to provide joy and enthusiasm to children in need is perfectly aligned with the spirit of the holiday season.”
Since 2010, Goodyear and Toys for Tots have collectively delivered more than 130,000 toys and nearly $350,000.
