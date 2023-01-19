Driver Charged in Akron Funeral Procession Crash That Killed 2 Children

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may recall the accident in a funeral procession in Akron back in October that took the lives of children ages 6 and 12.

Their mother and aunt 30-year-old Tynicka Allen has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Akron police investigators determined she was responsible for the crash, with both boys thrown from the vehicle.

No word on how the shots-fired portion of that investigation is going.