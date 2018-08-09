Driver Gets Prison Time for Hit Skip That Badly Injures 9-Year-Old

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The driver of a mini-van who left the scene after seriously injuring an 8-year-old Plain Township girl is going to prison for a year and a half.

24-year-old Ronald Dickens could get early release after one month.

He pleaded guilty to ‘failure to stop after an accident’ in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Little Allie Studer was struck back in June while crossing Spangler Street NE.

Both her legs were broken and she suffered several head injuries, but she reportedly will be in school when classes resume.