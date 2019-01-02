Driver In Wrong-Way Crash Dies

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says the wrong-way driver who caused a New Year’s Eve crash that injured a woman and her children has died.

Police say 40-year-old Jose Lopez Chavez, of Canton, died Tuesday night.

Crash investigators say Chavez was going west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 62 between Market Avenue and Cleveland Avenue around 11:30 Monday night when he crashed into the woman’s vehicle.

The 38-year-old mother and her 9 and 13-year-old kids suffered broken bones and cuts in the violent crash.

They have been released from a hospital.

Police say Chavez had been drinking.

Even though he is deceased, police say they will still follow up on lab results to determine the amount of alcohol in his system.

Crash investigators are also working to determine where Chavez entered Route 62.