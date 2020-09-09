Akron PD Investigators Find Drug-Infused Popular Brands, 2 Stark Men Arrested
Akron Police Department
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Legit-looking packages of popular candy and cereal items like Reese’s and Cap’n Crunch, infused with THC.
That was just some of the haul DEA agents and the Akron police made at a store on East Tallmadge Avenue, arresting two men from Stark County in the process.
24-year-old Demarco Jones of Canal Fulton and 44-year-old Tyrone Keith of Canton face federal drug trafficking charges.
Two other men were also arrested.
Taken in Operation Vapor Trail were 774 pounds of marijuana and 422 pounds of edibles and cash.
The operation apparently covered the entire country.