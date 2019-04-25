Drunk Driver Heading To Prison For Deadly Crash

(WHBC) – A Canton man will spend four years in prison and lose his driving privileges for life for causing a deadly crash last year.

Jordan Perry, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges last month.

He was sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Perry was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a car at the intersection of Tuscarawas Street West and Claremont Avenue NW in March of 2018, killing 53-year-old Tammy Carbenia of Canton.

Other passengers in both vehicles involved in the crash were injured.