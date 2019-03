Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles as Minnesota Vikings' Sheldon Richardson pursues in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Per Cleveland.com the Browns have agreed to terms on a three year deal with former Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. The deal can be made official tomorrow at 4pm when free agents can sign with their new teams.

The deal is reportedly worth $39 million dollars with $21.5 million guaranteed.

Richardson, 28, recorded 4.5 sacks last season with the Vikings and was a Pro Bowler back in 2014 with the Jets, who drafted him in the first round in 2013 out of Missouri.