Dual Roundabout Project in Jackson Nearing Completion
May 18, 2023 8:05AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working its way toward completion.
That’s the dual roundabout project in Jackson Township on Pittsburg Avenue NW at both Orion and Shuffel Streets.
The $4.3 million project could be ready for traffic in all directions in a month and a half.
The first roundabout at Orion is essentially completed, with work continuing with the Shuffel circle.
Pittsburg Avenue remains closed south of there.
There are a couple of other continuing and daily restrictions.