Dual Roundabout Project in Jackson Nearing Completion

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working its way toward completion.

That’s the dual roundabout project in Jackson Township on Pittsburg Avenue NW at both Orion and Shuffel Streets.

The $4.3 million project could be ready for traffic in all directions in a month and a half.

The first roundabout at Orion is essentially completed, with work continuing with the Shuffel circle.

Pittsburg Avenue remains closed south of there.

There are a couple of other continuing and daily restrictions.