News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Dual Roundabout Project in Jackson Nearing Completion

By Jim Michaels
May 18, 2023 8:05AM EDT
Share
Dual Roundabout Project in Jackson Nearing Completion
Courtesy Stark County Engineer’s Office

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Working its way toward completion.

That’s the dual roundabout project in Jackson Township on Pittsburg Avenue NW at both Orion and Shuffel Streets.

The $4.3 million project could be ready for traffic in all directions in a month and a half.

The first roundabout at Orion is essentially completed, with work continuing with the Shuffel circle.

Pittsburg Avenue remains closed south of there.

There are a couple of other continuing and daily restrictions.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court
3

UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico
4

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot
5

Stark Prosecutor to Hold Town Hall Meetings