During the Month of Love, Take the Marriage Test

WILL YOUR MARRIAGE LAST?

It’s Wedding Month and you’re in love, but do you have what it takes to live happily ever after? Thanks to a 22-question quiz from Dr. John Gottman of Washington University in St. Louis you can find out. Answer these 22 questions and then see below to find out what your answers mean.

I can name my partner’s best friends. I know what stresses my partner is currently facing. I know the names of some people who have been irritating my partner lately. I can tell you some of my partner’s life dreams. I know my partner’s basic philosophy of life. I can list the relatives my partner likes the least. I feel that my partner knows me pretty well. When we’re apart, I think fondly of my partner. I often touch or kiss my partner affectionately. My partner really respects me. There is passion in our relationship. Romance is still part of our relationship. My partner appreciates the things I do. My partner likes my personality. Our sex life is mostly satisfying. At the end of the day my partner is glad to see me. My partner is one of my best friends. We just love talking to each other. There is lots of give and take (both people have influence) in our discussions. My partner listens respectfully even when we disagree. My partner is usually a great help as a problem solver. We generally mesh well on basic values and goals in life.

What your answers mean:

15 or more positive answers: You have a lot of strength in your relationship.

8 to 14 positive answers: This is a pivotal time in your relationship as there are strengths you can build upon, but do focus on the weaknesses that need your attention.

7 or fewer: Your relationship may be in serious trouble and could be headed for the rocks. If you’re concerned about this, it means you probably still value the relationship enough to get help.