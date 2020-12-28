Dwayne Haskins and More!

Dwayne Haskins, former OSU quarterback has been released by The Washington Football team as per Ian Rapaport.
Wonder Woman brought in $16.7million at the box office/home release on hbo max. That’s the highest release of the pandemic. So popular that Warner brothers has already given the green light for Wonder Woman 3
Michael Jackson’s “Neverland Ranch” has been sold to a Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner billionaire businessman Ron Burkle for a reported $22million. It was purchased by Jackson in 1987 for $19.5 million.
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly threw golf clubs from his van at other cars then assaulted a Highway Patrolman who ended up having to use a stun gun on him. When the trooper caught up with the vehicle, the driver, Jonathan Edward Day, got out clutching a golf club. Day was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, throwing a deadly missile from his vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. “No telling if the man was just upset because gambling is prohibited at Bushwood!”
Even though he suffered another setback, Pete Carroll is saying that the Seattle Seahawks are keeping Josh Gordon on their roster for the time being. Gordon was suspended for his ninth time by the NFL last week. Speculation is that he will not be reinstated but that could always change.
Tom Selleck accepted the 2020 Tip Challenge. From his “Blue Bloods” co-star Donnie Wahlberg. He left a $2,020 tip at an NYC restaurant this week after being challenged by Wahlberg.
Back in early August, a pair of brothers brothers placed a wild $400 four-team futures parlay bet. Those bets were:
- The Braves to win the National League East
- The Chiefs to win the Super Bowl
- The Lightning to win the Stanley Cup
- The Seattle Storm to win the WNBA title
If all four outcomes come through, that bet would payout over $171K. With just the Chiefs to go, and not feeling totally confident in their shot at victory, the brothers decided to cut their losses. They hedged the betting slip, sold it to ProSwap for $57K, about one-third of the slip’s value if Kansas City ends up repeating as NFL champs.
From the decade of decadence, the 80s. World Wide Auctioneers has one of six replica vans from “The A-Team” on the block. While it wasn’t used for filming, the van was used for promo purposes by Universal.In the description, it states that “everything should still run fine,” and the 40-plus-year-old van only has 90K miles on it.
The Dallas Mavericks led by an NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55. Even though they played without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George said “it’s no big deal it’s only one game.”
After polling 2,000 people, Online service One Poll has found the average American is spending 17 hours and 9 minutes each day staring at their TVs (4 ½ hours), smart phone (4 ½ hours), gaming device (3 hours), and computers (5 hours). When you factor that into a lifetime of 60 years, that equals 44 years of that time. After looking up all these crazy stories, that number may go up to 50 years!
The Browns’ playoff chances took a major hit with yesterday’s loss to the New York Jets. The Browns now own just a 54% chance of ending the NFL’s longest playoff drought, according to sources. Despite the stumble, Cleveland just needs to take care of business and defeat the Steelers in Week 17 to make it in.
Auto manufacturer Tesla’s new update will allow drivers to change the sound of their horn, sounds include animal noises & flatulence.
Actress Lori Laughlin due to be released from prison today. Officially ending the aunt Becky saga
Today is Monday, December 28, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1902 – The first professional indoor football game was played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Syracuse defeated the Philadelphia Nationals 6-0.
1905 – intercollegiate Athletic Association of US founded (becomes NCAA in 1910)
1975 – The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings with a Hail Mary with only 24 seconds left. Staubach to Drew Pearson. I still say it was offensive pass interference.
Celebrity Birthdays
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Edgar Winter is 74 (“Free Ride”)
Denzel Washington is 66 (“Training Day,” “American Gangster,” “Man on Fire”)
TV personality Seth Meyers is 47 (“Saturday Night Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”)