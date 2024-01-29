News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Dying Thief Who Stole ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Ruby Slippers From The Judy Garland Museum Gets No Prison Time

By News Desk
January 29, 2024 5:00PM EST
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit on display at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” received no prison time when he was sentenced Monday.

Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Martin’s attorney says he had gone straight but wanted to pull off “one last score.”

The attorney says Martin gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob persuaded him that the famous shoes were adorned with real rubies.

They aren’t and instead are embellished with sequin and glass beads.

Both sides recommended Martin be sentenced to time served because he has only a few months to live.

