News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

E. Jean Carroll Adds Former President Trump’s Post-Verdict Remarks To Defamation Case

By News Desk
May 22, 2023 6:30PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump have filed an amended lawsuit against him, asking for another $10 million for remarks he made after the verdict.

The amended lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyers for E. Jean Carroll.

A jury two weeks ago decided that Trump had sexually abused Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.

Carroll first revealed in a 2019 book claims that Trump raped her in a store dressing room.

The jury rejected that claim.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina declined to comment on the new claims Monday.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court
3

UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico
4

Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set
5

CPD Reminder: Nightly Curfew Still in Place