Early In-Person, Absentee Voting Underway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The November Election has begun.

Wednesday was the first day for Early In-Person and Absentee Voting at county board of elections offices in the state.

In Stark County, there are mayoral races in Canton, Massillon and in several villages, with plenty of council, school board and trustee races.

And of course there are statewide issues 1 and 2 legalizing abortion and recreational marijuana, respectively.

Several school districts have new money or renewal issues.

Hours for early voting at this time are 8 to 5 Monday through Friday.

There will be longer hours the week before the November 7th vote.

Early Voting should give us some idea of turnout for the November Election.

It was a good barometer for the strong turnout for that August statewide vote.

Remember to bring a photo ID to vote.