Early Voting Begins for June 11 Special Election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Special Election to fill the vacant Ohio 6th District Congressional seat is beginning, with Early Voting starting Tuesday.

Some residents of Stark and Tuscarawas Counties and all residents of Carroll County and the other eight counties in the sprawling district can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Board of Elections offices.

The Special Election is on June 11.

The candidates are Democrat Michael Kripchak of Youngstown and Republican Michael Rulli of Salem.

The winner will serve the remainder of the year in what was Bill Johnson’s seat.

He left office early in the year and is now president of Youngstown State University.