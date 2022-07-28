News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
9:00am - 10:00am

Early Voting Picking Up for Special August Election

By Jim Michaels
July 28, 2022 4:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 67,000 Ohio registered voters have already cast either an early or absentee ballot in the special statewide August election next Tuesday.

Those are figures as of last Friday.

The Secretary of State’s office says 1270 votes had been cast in Stark County, with 236 people voting in person.

Expanded early voting continues at your Board of Elections office:

Thursday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

