Early Voting Picking Up for Special August Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 67,000 Ohio registered voters have already cast either an early or absentee ballot in the special statewide August election next Tuesday.

Those are figures as of last Friday.

The Secretary of State’s office says 1270 votes had been cast in Stark County, with 236 people voting in person.

Expanded early voting continues at your Board of Elections office:

Thursday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.