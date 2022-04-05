Early Voting Starts on Tuesday
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Although it’s four weeks until the Primary Election in Ohio, you can vote as early as Tuesday.
Early Voting is taking place through May 2.
In Stark County, you can cast a ballot at the Board of Elections office on Regent Avenue NE at Route 62 in Canton Mondat through FGriday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With state legislative maps still in question, there are no state House, Senate or Central Committee races on the ballot.
But candidates for the newly drawn 6th and 13th Congressional districts are there, depending on where you live.
That map is still in dispute, but there’s no legal action set to be taken until after Primary Election Day.
The leadup to Election Day remains the same as it has been, despite what you may have heard or read.
For example, there will still be a drop box for absentee ballots, and there are additional Early Voting hours the week before the Election.