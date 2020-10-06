Early Voting Starts Tuesday, Absentee Ballots Going Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Tuesday across Ohio.
You can vote your November ballot now at your Board of Elections office.
The Stark County office is on Regent Avenue NE at Route 62 in Canton.
Hours are from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, but there will be expanded hours starting October 19, including both weekends before Election Day.
It’s also the first day absentee ballots can be mailed out, if you requested one of those.
Chairman of the Stark County Board of Elections Sam Ferruccio predicts a 75-percent voter turnout.