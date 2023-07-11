Early Voting Underway for Special August Election

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A statewide issue on the ballot in August, and that’s the only thing to vote for.

A very unusual Special Election, making it difficult to predict turnout.

Stark County Elections Systems Manager Travis Seacrest thinks with everything going on in the summertime, In-person Early Voting which starts Tuesday could be slow.

But advertising, yard signs and more could get the numbers up as we approach August 8, the day of the Election.

Issue 1 proposes to raise the percentage of affirmative votes needed to pass an amendment to the state’s Constitution to 60%.

Early Voting for now is 8 to 5 Monday through Friday at county Board of Elections offices.

It started at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Stark County Board of Elections also Monday certified petitions for four candidates in the November Election who wish to run as independent candidates.

That includes candidate for Massillon council president Claudette Istnick, who has successfully run as an independent candidate for her entire career on council.