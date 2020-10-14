      Breaking News
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Over 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Ohio

Earthquake Prep? Great Shakeout is Thursday Morning

Jim Michaels
Oct 14, 2020 @ 3:53pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s certainly enough to be concerned about already with COVID-19, but emergency management agencies remind you that the Great Shakeout is Thursday morning at 10:15.

It’s a reminder that earthquakes, though rare in our area, can still happen.

Stark County’s closest encounter with an earthquake was probably one not close by at all: the Virginia quake from 2011 did shake downtown buildings.

There’s more at shakeout.org.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon