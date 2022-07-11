News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
East Canton Golf Instructor Enters Caddy Hall of Fame

By Jim Michaels
July 11, 2022 10:50AM EDT
Madelyn Turner (center)

EAST CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A summertime East Canton resident is now a member of the Caddie Hall of Fame.

Madelyn Turner is the first female, African-American golf caddy to be welcomed in.

She caddied for her mother who was a Black pro on the United Golf Association tour in the 1950s and 60s.

She was also an FBI self-defense instructor for years…

Turner spends time locally helping golfers at the historic Clearview Golf Club in Osnaburg Township.

