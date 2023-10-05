East Canton Man Killed in New Franklin Crash

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old man from East Canton is dead in a motorcycle-pickup truck accident in the city of New Franklin in Summit County on Tuesday.

State troopers say Joseph Kostka died when the truck trying to avoid hitting the rear end of a stopped truck, drove left of center and hit his motorcycle head on.

Kostka’s 66-year-old wife Kathleen was a passenger on that bike.

She is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Both were wearing helmets.

The accident happened on Route 93 in New Franklin.

The driver of a third vehicle sideswiped in the crash was also being treated at the hospital.