East Canton PD, Mayor: Shots Fired at Officers, Canton Man Arrested

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton motorcyclist is charged with ‘attempted felonious assault on a police officer’.

He’s accused of firing shots at an East Canton Police officer during a pursuit early Sunday morning in the village.

48-year-old Edward Irwin III had run off on foot at one point after losing control of the bike after other law enforcement agencies joined the chase.

That’s when he was arrested.

East Canton police and the village’s mayor in a statement say shots were fired a couple of times during the incident.

No one was hurt.

It started as an attempted traffic stop at Nassau and Wood Streets in the center of town.