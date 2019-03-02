East Canton vs Dalton – Listen & Learn more here

STREAMING East Canton vs Dalton

1. East Canton has not won a district title since 2008 (legendary coach Tom Davis was still at East Canton that year)

2. From 1978 to 2008, East Canton won 15 district titles in girls basketball.

3. Dalton made it to the Elite 8 last year & the Sweet 16 the season before that.

4. East Canton 1st year head coach CJ Julian has worked & played under some great coaches in his young career. While at GlenOak, he worked under legendary girls coach (Hoover & GlenOak) Paul Wackerly. At Massillon, he worked under legendary Jackson boys coach Larry Taylor & he played on the 2010 Jackson state title team under current Mount Union men’s coach Mike Fuline.

5. Dalton shoots the 3 ball really well. They have made 141 as a team. They have 6 girls with 13 3s or more. Ellie Martinez, Emma Cannon, Jalyssa Turner, Makenna Geiser, Camille Beatty & Brennah Arnold.

6. Dalton’s Makenna Geiser is a special player, she has scored over 1000 career points & has already committed to playing at Ashland. She is only a junior.

7. Dalton is 19-5 & East Canton is 18-6.

8. Dalton has 5 girls who average at least 4 points or more. Makenna Geiser 17ppg, Emma Cannon 14ppg, Jalyssa Turner 6.5ppg, Camille Beatty 6ppg, Brennah Arnold & Ellie Martinez both average 4ppg.

9. East Canton has 6 girls who average at least 4 points or more. Abby Reichard & Madison Blake both at 10ppg, Bella Kline 8ppg, Marie Murphy & Trinity Moseley both at 5.6ppg, Breyanna Buxton 4ppg.

10. East Canton coach CJ Julian told his girls at the start of the year that they were going to play in a district title. Just a few days ago sophomore guard Saylor Bachman said that at the start of the year all the players thought their coach was nuts. East Canton is now going for a district title for the first time in more than 10 years.