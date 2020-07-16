      Weather Alert

East Canton Woman Crashes Into Home After Swerving to Miss Dog in Road

Noah Hiles
Jul 16, 2020 @ 5:03pm
WHBC News

EAST CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An East Canton woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Miday Avenue. Troopers responded to the accident around 8:15 this morning where they say 37 year old Tara Humes crashed her vehicle into an unoccupied residence after swerving to avoid a dog in the roadway. Humes thankfully avoided injury. Police say neither alcohol or drugs are expected to be a contributing factor.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire