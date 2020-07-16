East Canton Woman Crashes Into Home After Swerving to Miss Dog in Road
WHBC News
EAST CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An East Canton woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Miday Avenue. Troopers responded to the accident around 8:15 this morning where they say 37 year old Tara Humes crashed her vehicle into an unoccupied residence after swerving to avoid a dog in the roadway. Humes thankfully avoided injury. Police say neither alcohol or drugs are expected to be a contributing factor.