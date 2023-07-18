East Palestine, 5 1/2 Months Later

A sign of support greets motorists following the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Five-and-a-half months since the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

And there’s some semblance of normalcy, with Norfolk Southern trains running again on two sets of tracks.

But owner of Manetta’s Furniture Melissa James says sales are down a thousand dollars a month compared to a year ago.

Still, she says it’s safe to live in the village and encourages others to come back.

The railroad has offered relief funding to village businesses, but one owner says the paperwork involved wasn’t worth it.