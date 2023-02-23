East Palestine Just Wants Help – PHOTOS and GOV Interview HERE

whbc news

News-Talk 1480 WHBC broadcast live from East Palestine Thursday morning and heard from not only Governor Mike Dewine but from residents and business owners about how they are exhausted by everything and they just want to get back to normal. Live and Local with Jordan Miller from a downtown business. Jordan spoke to many about what they are facing.

The community agreed it’s their home and they take pride in making sure it is safe. They were happy to see Donald Trump – 71 percent of them voted for him – and they are waiting to see President Joe Biden. Check out Jordan Miller’s interview with Governor Dewine below.