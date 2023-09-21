East Palestine: Norfolk Southern Releases More on Property Value Recovery Program
September 21, 2023 4:44AM EDT
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern Railroad has released more information on the process involved in compensating East Palestine homeowners for lost property values as a result of the train derailment.
Details remain tentative as the AG’s office works with the company to finalize an agreement creating a long-term fund.
But the railroad says it will pay those who sell their homes the difference between the sale price and appraised value.
Though homeowners would have to forego any property damage claims paid as a result of one or more lawsuits.