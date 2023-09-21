East Palestine: Norfolk Southern Releases More on Property Value Recovery Program

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding area line up outside for a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Hundreds of worried residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board gathered Wednesday evening to question officials about lingering questions over health hazards. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern Railroad has released more information on the process involved in compensating East Palestine homeowners for lost property values as a result of the train derailment.

Details remain tentative as the AG’s office works with the company to finalize an agreement creating a long-term fund.

But the railroad says it will pay those who sell their homes the difference between the sale price and appraised value.

Though homeowners would have to forego any property damage claims paid as a result of one or more lawsuits.