East Palestine Notes

A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A doctor is now on staff in addition to the nurses and others at the East Palestine Health Assessment Clinic, run by the state Department of Health.

The free clinic will now check vital signs and offer a complete medical exam for those who need it.

And the clinic is now offering services in nearby Unity Township as well as across the state line.

They plan to remain open through at least March 4.

The numbers to make appointments are 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

There’s also a new poison control hotline for the exclusive use of residents in the area.

That number is 1-877-603-0170.