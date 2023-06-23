East Palestine NTSB Hearing Wraps up on Friday

The National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing begins at the East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The hearing is being held to investigate the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern Railway train derailment and subsequent hazardous material release and fires. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Accountability” and “transparency”: words used often Thursday by NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy during the hearing in East Palestine.

Homendy says “transparency” is more than just the words coming out of her mouth.

It’s about the people on the ground in the village, doing the investigating.

And she has an idealistic view of what rail transportation should be.

She says without derailments and Hazmat releases.

Thursday, there was word of disagreement over the true danger that the vinyl chloride tanks posed, with the manufacturer believing the gas did not pose an explosion risk.

Village Fire Chief Keith Drabik said he was not aware there was any disagreement.