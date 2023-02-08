East Palestine Resident Wants to Go Back Home

East Palestine resident Michelle Massey (WHBC News)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Michelle Massey of East Palestine didn’t go to a shelter until Sunday night, when the evacuation became more urgent.

She was told Friday night that she should evacuate, but promised the deputy she would stay inside.

Like many residents of the emergency shelter at the high school, Massey would like to get back to the quiet and routine of “home”.

She says she’s grateful to all those providing assistance, and thankful for the first responders.

She’s especially happy with all the efforts put forth by the American Red Cross.