East Sparta Man Gets 9 Years for Canton Twp Bank Robbery
WHBC News
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An East Sparta man will do nine years in prison for robbing a Canton Township bank early this year.
The US Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 54-year-old Ronald Holt held up the Key Bank branch in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.
He made off with $8100, which he must pay back.
Earlier that same January day, he walked away from the Stark County Community Corrections Center without permission.