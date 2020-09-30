      Weather Alert

East Sparta Man Gets 9 Years for Canton Twp Bank Robbery

Jim Michaels
Sep 30, 2020 @ 6:50am
WHBC News

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An East Sparta man will do nine years in prison for robbing a Canton Township bank early this year.

The US Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 54-year-old Ronald Holt held up the Key Bank branch in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

He made off with $8100, which he must pay back.

Earlier that same January day, he walked away from the Stark County Community Corrections Center without permission.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon