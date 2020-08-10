Eastern Buckeye Conference Sets Football Schedule
The Eastern Buckeye Conference has released their schedule of conference games for the abbreviated 2020 regular season.
The league has scheduled “bye” weeks for it’s teams in order for them to schedule non-conference games.
The games of October 16th are tentative based on EBC teams’ participation in the OHSAA playoffs.
Aug. 28
Marlington at Alliance
Minerva at Carrollton
Salem at West Branch
Bye: Canton South
Sept. 4
Carrollton at Marlington
Salem at Canton South
West Branch at Minerva
Sept. 11
Alliance at West Branch
Carrollton at Salem
Minerva at Canton South
Bye: Marlington
Sept. 18
Marlington at Salem
West Branch at Carrollton
Bye: Minerva
Sept. 25
Carrollton at Alliance
Marlington at Canton South
Bye: West Branch
Oct. 2
Alliance at Salem
Canton South at West Branch
Minerva at Marlington
Bye: Carrollton
Start of OHSAA playoffs
Oct. 16
Alliance at Minerva
Carrollton at Canton South
West Branch at Marlington
Bye: Salem