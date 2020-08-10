      Weather Alert

Eastern Buckeye Conference Sets Football Schedule

Brian Novak
Aug 10, 2020 @ 2:48pm

The Eastern Buckeye Conference has released their schedule of conference games for the abbreviated 2020 regular season.

The league has scheduled “bye” weeks for it’s teams in order for them to schedule non-conference games.

The games of October 16th are tentative based on EBC teams’ participation in the OHSAA playoffs.

Aug. 28

Marlington at Alliance

Minerva at Carrollton

Salem at West Branch

Bye: Canton South

Sept. 4

Carrollton at Marlington

Salem at Canton South

West Branch at Minerva

Sept. 11

Alliance at West Branch

Carrollton at Salem

Minerva at Canton South

Bye: Marlington

Sept. 18

Marlington at Salem

West Branch at Carrollton

Bye: Minerva

Sept. 25

Carrollton at Alliance

Marlington at Canton South

Bye: West Branch

Oct. 2

Alliance at Salem

Canton South at West Branch

Minerva at Marlington

Bye: Carrollton

Start of OHSAA playoffs

Oct. 16

Alliance at Minerva

Carrollton at Canton South

West Branch at Marlington

Bye: Salem

