Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages
December 23, 2022 3:19PM EST
50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio service areas in the state as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Both companies were working on the outages.
AEP says they have 1800 lineworkers out in the field.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, Summit County looked to be the hardest hit local county.