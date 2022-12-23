Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages

A contractor for Duke Energy removes a damaged transformer as work continues to restore power to some of the nearly 20,000 without electricity in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio service areas in the state as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Both companies were working on the outages.

AEP says they have 1800 lineworkers out in the field.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, Summit County looked to be the hardest hit local county.