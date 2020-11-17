Edison: Majority of Power Outages Not Restored Until Thursday Afternoon
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some Ohio Edison customers without power since the Sunday wind storm won’t be plugged back in until Thursday afternoon.
Parent company First Energy is still dealing with over 21,000 scattered power outages across its service area.
The number is below a thousand for AEP, which still hoped to have most of the power back on by noon on Tuesday.
At 5;30 a.m., 5500 customers in Summit County, 1500 in Portage and 300 in Stark were still in the dark.