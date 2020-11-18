Edison Still Shooting for Power Restoration by Thursday Afternoon
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Edison crews and line workers from other companies are working to restore power by Thursday afternoon to thousands of Ohioans still in the dark from Sunday’s wind storm.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, 3000 Edison customers were out in Summit County, 400 in Portage and a hundred in Wayne.
Power has been restored in Stark County.