Edison Targets Monday Night For Storm Restoration, 5 Tornadoes Spawned

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it five tornadoes confirmed in northern Ohio Thursday night and early Friday.

That’s according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

That includes an EF-1 tornado that went down Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, damaging the roof of a church.

Ohio Edison continues to target late Monday night to have all the power back on.

They had over a quarter-million outages across First Energy territory early on Friday.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday there were still 10,000 outages in Portage County, 5000 in Summit and 500 in Stark.

Stark Parks says Quail Hollow Park in Lake Township remained closed due to downed trees.