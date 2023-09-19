Edmeyer Neighbors Concerned About Short-Term Rental Properties

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Progress makes for changes, and some of those changes are not going over well in a small neighborhood behind the Hall of Fame Village.

We’re told about 20 residents of the Edmeyer Park area just east of Meyers Lake will attend Tuesday night’s Canton Township trustees meeting.

They hope to be able to air their concerns about the recent sales of 16 homes that are now being used mainly as short-term rentals, available on Airbnb and such.

Those residents have had some issues with noise and large parties.

The township collects its own 3-percent bed tax from those renters.