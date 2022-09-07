Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties.

This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man.

Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled substances’.

The eight others have addresses in Canton, Massillon, Louisville, Dover and Orrville.

The feds and state and local investigators began looking into the organization early in 2020.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Cleveland says the organization sold the drug throughout Ohio.

Here are the defendant’s names, as provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office.