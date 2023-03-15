Elderly Alliance-Area Man to Serve Relatively Long Prison Term

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 79-year-old Washington Township man who shot his neighbor in an apparent four-years-long dispute is going to prison for nine to 12 years.

Charles Reed has been sentenced on a felonious assault conviction.

He was found guilty of other charges as well in a jury trial.

Reed shot 58-year-old Larry Nichols at a West State Street gas station in May of last year.

Nichols spent seven months in the hospital and has suffered additional complications.

The bullet is still reportedly in his back.

A dispute between the two started in 2018.