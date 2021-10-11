      Weather Alert

Elderly Couple Dead in North Canton in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Jim Michaels
Oct 11, 2021 @ 3:35pm
Courtesy North Canton police

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly North Canton couple is dead, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide.

Police Chief Frank Kemp tells WHBC News that it appears 93-year-old James Fee shot his 89-year-old wife Bonny, then turned the gun on himself.

The couple was found dead at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

They lived in a senior living apartment at the Sanctuary Grande in the 800 block of Applegrove Street NW.

