Elderly Couple Dead in North Canton in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Courtesy North Canton police
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly North Canton couple is dead, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide.
Police Chief Frank Kemp tells WHBC News that it appears 93-year-old James Fee shot his 89-year-old wife Bonny, then turned the gun on himself.
The couple was found dead at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
They lived in a senior living apartment at the Sanctuary Grande in the 800 block of Applegrove Street NW.