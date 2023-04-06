Elderly Jackson Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2 Cold Case Killings

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Jackson Township man found guilty of two cold case murders in Summit County last month will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The judge guaranteed that for 78-year-old Gus Sapharas, sentencing him Wednesday to two consecutive life prison terms.

He has no parole possibility.

Sapharas was just recently connected to the killings of Karen Bentz of Akron and Loretta Jean Davis of Brimfield Township in Portage County from the 1970s.

He plans to appeal his conviction.

The two women were stabbed to death then dumped by the side of the road.