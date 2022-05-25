Elderly Man Charged in Shooting at Alliance Gas Station
Charles Reed (Courtesy Stark County jail)
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Washington Township man will be arraigned on attempted murder charges Wednesday afternoon.
The 78-year-old man is accused of shooting a man in the chest at a gas station in Alliance.
Charles Reed was arrested shortly after the incident Monday morning at the Marathon/BellStores location in the 2400 block of West State Street, according to court records.
The victim is in his 50s.
His condition is not known.