Elderly Man Sentenced to 10+ Years in Alliance Shooting Death

By Jim Michaels
January 9, 2024 9:58AM EST
Bobby Bradford (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 71-year-old Alliance man will do 10 to 13-and-a-half years in prison.

He was sentenced Monday for the shooting death of another city man.

Bobby Bradford also pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of 49-year-old Christopher Blue last June.

Blue was shot several times in the chest outside of the boarding house he lived in on North Mechanic Avenue, a block north of East Main Street.

Bradford had been charged with murder.

