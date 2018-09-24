Eldrick Wins! AKA: Tiger is Back!

Tiger Woods won his first PGA title since 2013 yesterday, at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. The crowd was going crazy as he and Rory McIlroy made their way to the 18th green, and completely surrounded them at one point. People were chanting “Tiger!” and “USA!” Tiger’s almost 43, he’s had major back problems, and you know about the scandals. It’s one of the great comebacks in sports history, so he got emotional during the trophy ceremony.