Eldrick Wins! AKA: Tiger is Back!
By Pam Cook
|
Sep 24, 2018 @ 6:58 AM
Tiger Woods is congratulated by Rory McIlroy, second from left, after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tiger Woods won his first PGA title since 2013 yesterday, at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.  The crowd was going crazy as he and Rory McIlroy made their way to the 18th green, and completely surrounded them at one point.  People were chanting “Tiger!” and “USA!”  Tiger’s almost 43, he’s had major back problems, and you know about the scandals.  It’s one of the great comebacks in sports history, so he got emotional during the trophy ceremony.

Rory McIlroy, second from bottom left, and Tiger Woods, third from bottom left, make their way down the 18th fairway as fans follow during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 

