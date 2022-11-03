ELECTION 2020: North Canton Has 3 Charter Amendments on Ballot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – North Canton is on the ballot with three changes to the city’s charter, issues 12, 13 and 14.

Issue 12 involves the biggest change.

It has the elected terms for mayor and council extended from two years to four years.

If approved, that would start next year.

Issue 13 no longer requires publication of legislation in the newspaper, while 14 cleans up some deadline language from a 2017 charter amendment.

Also, residents had asked that rather than a summary of the language, that the full text of the original language and the amendment to it appear on the ballot, so that’s what voters will see.