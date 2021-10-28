      Weather Alert

Election 2021: Navarre Seeks .25% Increase in Income Tax

Jim Michaels
Oct 28, 2021 @ 4:52am
Courtesy Visit Navarre Ohio

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Issue 6 on the November ballot is a quarter-percent increase in the village income tax for Navarre, moving it from 1.75 to two-percent.

The issue lost in the May primary, but Mayor Bob Benson says the estimated $300,000 that would come in is needed for police pay raises and for other increased expenses.

Of course the Hendrickson and Tractor Supply projects are coming in to the city.

But that doesn’t translate to funding right now.

Both projects have 10-year tax abatements, so new tax revenue isn’t forthcoming.

Early voting continues at the Stark County Board of Elections office: until 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night.

Also, 8 to 4 Saturday, and 1 to 5 Sunday.

