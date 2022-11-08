ELECTION 2022: 3 Contested Races in New State House, Senate Districts

Ohio House district map fopr area for 2022 Election. (Courtesy Secretary of State's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Tak 1480 WHBC) – You may be voting for a different state rep or Senator than you voted for previously with redistricting.

The contested races have write-in Lynn Gorman facing the incumbent Republican Kirk Schuring in the 29th Senate district.

And there are two contested races for the House.

David Smith takes on the incumbent Scott Oelslager in the 48th, and Jim Thomas looks to oust Thomas West in the 49th.

Here are links to the new House and Senate boundaries based on information from the Secretary of State’s office.

And here’s a Secretary of State’s tool to identify your Congressional or State House or Senate district.