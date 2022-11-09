ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters.

In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed.

A Pike Township road levy passed.

All were replacement levies.

But new money for the Louisville Schools, Lawrence Township roads and Canton Township Fire Department were rejected.

The Canton Township issue was failing by just 58 votes.

As we checked all the results, all renewal levies passed.

Here’s how the others did:

APPROVED:

9. CITY OF MASSILLON FILED 6/14/2022 Replacement, 1.5 mills, museum, 5 years, commencing in 2023.

13. CITY OF NORTH CANTON FILED 7/13/2022 Charter Amendment, Ordinance 50-2022. Amend the publication of legislation adopted by City Council.

14. CITY OF NORTH CANTON FILED 7/13/2022 Charter Amendment, Ordinance 51-2022. Amend the deadlines for the submission of annual expenses and revenues estimates to City Council by striking the deadlines as written.

33. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP POLICE DISTRICT FILED 6/30/2022 Replacement, 1.25 mills, police levy, 5 years, commencing in 2023.

36. PIKE TOWNSHIP ROAD DISTRICT FIELD 7/6/2022 Replacement, 1.0 mill, road levy, 5 years, commencing in 2023.

REJECTED:

4. LOUISVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT FILED 6/10/2022 Substitute, 3.8 mills, necessary requirements of the school district, continuing period of time, commencing in 2022.

12. CITY OF NORTH CANTON FILED 7/13/2022 Charter Amendment, Ordinance 47-2022. Amend the terms of City Council and Mayor from two-year terms to four-year terms.

34. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP ROAD DISTRICT FIELD 6/30/2022 Additional, 1.45 mills, road levy, 5 years, commencing in 2022.

43. CANTON TOWNSHIP FILED 7/20/2022 Replacement of 4 mills and increase of 1.9 mills, to constitute a tax of 5.9 mills, fire levy, 5 years, commencing in 2023.