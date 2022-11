WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Stark County, Janet Creighton retains her seat on the Board of Commissioners, while Michelle Cordova will be the new judge of the county Family Court.

Andrew King and Craig Baldwin were elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals.

King’s win takes Judge Earl Wise Jr off the appeals court bench.

Here are the numbers from the Stark County Board of Elections.